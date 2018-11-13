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Stan Lee’s Brush w Super Villain Hillary
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4694 views • November 13, 2018
Never in his storied career did comic book creator Stan Lee ever conceive of a criminal mastermind, devoid of empathy, ruthless as she is greedy — Hillary! Here is the origin story of Hillary’s rise to power and its connection to the Marvel empire of Stan Lee.
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