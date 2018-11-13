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Breaking! Gen. Kelly Caught Dating Head Of DHS, Set To Be Fired
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1888 views • November 13, 2018
Gen. John Kelly has been caught dating Sec. of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen. Roger Stone and Tyler Nixon join Alex to discuss the ongoing legal battle by the deep state against Roger and the swamp that President Trump must drain.
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