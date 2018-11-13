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LIBYA: An Insiders' Story Behind Benghazi and the Destruction of Libya
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78 views • November 13, 2018
This American was based in Libya because his company serviced the prosperous oil industry there. Then came the "witch" and her Zionists' backed take-down of the most socially advanced and prosperous Mediterranean country in Africa. This is the true account of what happened there. We all know it was really bad...but it's much worse that the short version. Hillary and a bunch of others should be locked up for life...or worse.
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