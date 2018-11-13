© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexander Hamilton: His Ideas in a Nutshell
Follow
0
Share
Report
15 views • November 13, 2018
As one of America’s most notorious founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton has become a cultural icon as the star of a modern broadway musical, even though he was highly divisive figure in his time. But what were the ideas that made him famous? In this video, I explain.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.