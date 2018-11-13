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Part Seven Not Bipolar: Lauren’s Early Years
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3 views • November 13, 2018
Lauren enrolled in a new preschool. This school was run by nuns. One of the nuns thought Lauren belonged in a state facility for the mentally-challenged. Of course, I withdrew Lauren from that school and moved back home to save on childcare.
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