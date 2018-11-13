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Dan Bongino: Left's Own Tactics are Backfiring
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23 views • November 13, 2018
"Now Jon Stewart's defending Samantha Bee saying the outrage is part of a right-wing game ... they started this. Now that the same tactics are starting to backfire on the left, now the left is getting upset." —Dan Bongino
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