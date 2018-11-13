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Hundreds Of Patriots Gather To Protest Government Funded Abortion - InfoWars & Pass The Salt Ministries
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15 views • November 13, 2018
My friend Erin Holl asked that I help promote her hashtag, so please, when you are outraged by a posting regarding ABORTION, please use the following hashtags:
#StandAgainstPP - Erin's
#LBaC - Life Begins at Conception 👶
The Preamble itself tells us to "secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity"
That means OUR CHILDREN.
#StandAgainstPP - Erin's
#LBaC - Life Begins at Conception 👶
The Preamble itself tells us to "secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity"
That means OUR CHILDREN.
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