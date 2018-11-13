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NYTBret Stephens Calls for Ban of Second Amendment
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1 view • November 13, 2018
“Bret Stephens wants to scare us into giving up some of our Second Amendment freedom, by threatening to take away our Second Amendment entirely…this is the war that is now being waged on law-abiding gun owners and you better believe we will not back down.” –Grant Stinchfield
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