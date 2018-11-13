© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker: Another recount crisis in Florida
Follow
0
Share
Report
207 views • November 13, 2018
It's very possible that Democrats will now win two races that they lost just the other day.
Keywords
newspoliticsfloridafox newsfox news channeltuckertucker carlsontucker carlson tonightrick scottpolitics newscrisistucker monologuemidterm elections2018 midterms2018 electionflorida electionmidterm electionbill nelsonflorida senatemidterm resultsflorida recountflorida recount 2018florida election results
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.