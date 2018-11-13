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Low-Life Liberals Harass Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens During Breakfast
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17 views • November 13, 2018
"I have never in my life thought about leaving my house to go confront someone I politically disagreed with with a bullhorn like a 5-year-old, screaming in their faces. And the imbeciles in the background, confronting Candace Owens, who, in case you missed the video, happens to be black, are screaming 'No white supremacy.' Can someone find professional mental health for these imbeciles in Philadelphia here?" —Dan Bongino
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