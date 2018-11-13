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Dan Bongino Debates a Typical Liberal Professor on Gun Rights
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0 view • November 13, 2018
Liberal professor Miranda Yaver challenged Dan Bongino to a debate on Second Amendment rights. She was tough on Twitter, but backed down from a real debate. So Bongino debates her picture and an empty chair – which is basically the same as any debate with a liberal.
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