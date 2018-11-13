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Democrats Ignored Pakistani Hack on Congress, Put Nation at Risk
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94 views • November 13, 2018
"At the same time the Democrats started talking about Russia, Russia this, Russia that, they were informed by the House Inspector General that there was a hack on Congress. And it was done by Pakistani IT aides that they hired and failed to vet ... The Democrats sacrificed national security, looking for political expediency. They put the nation at risk." —Luke Rosiak, The Daily Caller
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