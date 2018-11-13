© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Doesn't Understand Why We Stand
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • November 13, 2018
"This is Andrea Mitchell on the National Anthem controversy saying something so ridiculous ... Andrea Mitchell just painted herself as a completely out-of-touch, cultural elitist who I don't think has been to a real baseball game, or football game, NASCAR or anything else. If she has, I don't think she's telling the truth about it." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.