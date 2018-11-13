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Most Famous Part of MSNBC was Being on in the Background of Deep Impact
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2 views • November 13, 2018
"MSNBC–a network made famous previously before Rachel Maddow had her anti-Trump explosion in the ratings, her whole thing is conspiracy theories with Trump–they were famous only for being the network on in the background of that movie Deep Impact...but they do have people at MSNBC crazier than Rachel Maddow." —Dan Bongino
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