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Making a squash, tomato and onion omelette with Granny
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36 views • November 13, 2018
This is really a silly video! I was hungry when I got home from work today so I decided to make me an omelette with things that were in my refrigerator! This omelette came out delicious! Omelettes are probably the easiest and quickest and simplest things that you can make. Try it someday!
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