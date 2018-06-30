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Fireworks June 30, 2018
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0 view • November 13, 2018
GAB: @TheDeadmanRules
Sorry for the out of focus parts of the video. My camera doesn't like the darkness of the night. I hope to have a better camera soon, so next year's fireworks display stays in focus.
Sorry for the out of focus parts of the video. My camera doesn't like the darkness of the night. I hope to have a better camera soon, so next year's fireworks display stays in focus.
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