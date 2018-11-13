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Government - Obama Plan To Set Off False Flag EMP Foiled By Heroic US Nuke Commanders (2013)
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20 views • November 13, 2018
Government - Obama Plan To Set Off False Flag EMP Foiled By Heroic US Nuke Commanders
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
from 02-13-2013
related video https://www.brighteon.com/5838697411001
2015 Capt Heather E Cole Refused to Nuke Russia for Obama
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
from 02-13-2013
related video https://www.brighteon.com/5838697411001
2015 Capt Heather E Cole Refused to Nuke Russia for Obama
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