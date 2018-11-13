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Shocking Video: Florida Officials Caught In Voter Fraud Scandal
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4359 views • November 13, 2018
Video shows Brower County Elections officials bagging votes at Florida voting center. Gateway Pundit owner and publisher Jim Hoft joins Alex Jones to expose voter Fraud.
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