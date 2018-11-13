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Energy - All About Nuclear Fallout Old US Government News Film
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18 views • November 13, 2018
Energy - All About Nuclear Fallout Old US Government News Film
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Keep in mind that if There is a Nuclear War or EMP attack on America the greatest
Long Term Radiation hazard will be Americas OWN Nuclear Power Plants that loose
cooling and Explode, and the Spent Fuel Rod Pools that end up like Fukashima's Exposed
and going into the Air and Water.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Keep in mind that if There is a Nuclear War or EMP attack on America the greatest
Long Term Radiation hazard will be Americas OWN Nuclear Power Plants that loose
cooling and Explode, and the Spent Fuel Rod Pools that end up like Fukashima's Exposed
and going into the Air and Water.
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