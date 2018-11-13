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FULL SHOW – The EU Officially Announces War Against European Nation States And Mega Banks Announce Mark Of The Beast Micro-chipping
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1104 views • November 13, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron blasted “nationalism” during a gathering of world leaders shortly after calling for a European army. President Trump responded by making it clear that America will no longer provide military protection to countries that also take advantage of the U.S. with poor trade deals. Joining today’s show is Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft bringing the latest on Florida’s ballot-counting crisis in Broward County. Start your week informed. Call and tune in now!
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