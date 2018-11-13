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The Type V
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52 views • November 13, 2018
Where is everyone? The idea that we are alone in the Universe is not supported by recent scientific advances. This book will identify the methods of measuring civilization, why it is important, and what we can expect to find as we expand the sphere of human influence.
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