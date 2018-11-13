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VIDEO: Plot To CBS’ Madam Secretary Says Nations Are Bad
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906 views • November 13, 2018
Alex Jones presents propaganda from CBS' political brainwashing show "Madam Secretary" where the corporate network reminds the audience that nationalism is bad, just in case they missed the other thought programming across the mainstream media landscape.
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