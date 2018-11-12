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Globalists Announce “EU Empire” Fulfilling Hitler’s Dream
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3891 views • November 12, 2018
Alex Jones lays out exactly how the European Union's desire to create a controlling empire in Europe is almost identical to the plans of Adolf Hitler when he attempted to consolidate power across Europe during World War II.
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