© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Goal Of The God-hating Left Is The Destruction Of Humanity
Follow
6
Share
Report
3068 views • November 12, 2018
The left have admitted for decades their agenda to control the population size of humanity on earth. Mike Adams discusses the globalist agenda to poison people for the “greater good”.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.