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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 11/12/18 INFOWARS
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194 views • November 12, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS ALEX:
HERE'S YOUR CHIP NOW WELCOME TO THE MATRIX
DEMOCRATS TO PROBE TRUMP FOR TARGETING FAKE NEWS KING CNN
JIM THE ACOSTER & HIS FAKE NEWS EMPLOYER SUE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
SOROS, HILLARY GROUP ORGANIZING "VOLUNTEERS" FOR FLORIDA RECOUNT
ANTIFA DEMANDS PAYPAL BAN RIGHT-WINGERS, GETS BANNED THEMSELVES
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER: EUROPE SHOULD BECOME EMPIRE
TRUMP: U.S. WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE MILITARY AID TO NATIONS WHO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF US
4th Hr Host: Mike Adams
HERE'S YOUR CHIP NOW WELCOME TO THE MATRIX
DEMOCRATS TO PROBE TRUMP FOR TARGETING FAKE NEWS KING CNN
JIM THE ACOSTER & HIS FAKE NEWS EMPLOYER SUE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
SOROS, HILLARY GROUP ORGANIZING "VOLUNTEERS" FOR FLORIDA RECOUNT
ANTIFA DEMANDS PAYPAL BAN RIGHT-WINGERS, GETS BANNED THEMSELVES
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER: EUROPE SHOULD BECOME EMPIRE
TRUMP: U.S. WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE MILITARY AID TO NATIONS WHO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF US
4th Hr Host: Mike Adams
Keywords
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