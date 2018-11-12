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The Spiritual Battle For Earth Is Real
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2605 views • November 12, 2018
Some patriots may be shocked at the behavior of the left since the election of Donald Trump, but Mike Adams explains we are actually fighting a spiritual battle. A doctor who had a near-death experience reveals the battle lines that are drawn in our universe.
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