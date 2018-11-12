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Full Show: “NATIONALISM” IS A BETRAYAL OF PATRIOTISM: MACRON GOES FULL ORWELL TO FIGHT TRUMP
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61 views • November 12, 2018
Harrison Smith guests hosts and begins with how the president of France is saying it's wrong to put your own country's interests first. Continues with news about how younger veterans have been committing suicide at a higher rate. Then, hits on the breaking news about how immigrant families have set a record in 2018. Florida authorities on Saturday ordered a statewide recount in the contentious races for US Senate and governor.
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