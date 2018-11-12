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VIDEO: Macron Claims Nationalism Is Unpatriotic
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1676 views • November 12, 2018
The EU pays no taxes, is dictatorial, and helped finance the “Arab Spring” that led to mass murder, yet Emmanuel Macron argues the EU must be given more authority because it’s the moral thing to do. Alex breaks down the hypocrisy of authoritarian globalists who support one world governance.
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