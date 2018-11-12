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Illegal Immigrant Families Up 400 Percent In October
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114 views • November 12, 2018
More than 16,600 illegal immigrant parents and children traveling together were nabbed by the Border Patrol in September, marking the worst month on record and nearly twice the numbers from before the administration tried — and then backed off — zero tolerance.
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