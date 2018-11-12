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What's Happening In Florida May Destroy The Republic
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3112 views • November 12, 2018
In the Florida Senate race between Republican Rick Scott and Democrat incumbent Bill Nelson, the margin was close enough to warrant a hand recount. Meanwhile, the Governor’s race triggered a machine recount between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum.
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