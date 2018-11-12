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JOHN NIEMS - WHAT HAPPENED IN VEGAS--Banned on Youtube
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146 views • November 12, 2018
This video was banned on Youtube. John and Sanchez have given me permission to upload the video on my channel.
JOHN NIEMS - WHAT HAPPENED IN VEGAS
WORDS AND MUSIC: JOHN L. NIEMS COPYRIGHT 2017 – 2018 – NIEMSONGS PUB BMI all rights reserved
Go to: www.johnniems.com to see John’s releases...
From John’s CD "FULL DISCLOSURE"
JOHN NIEMS - WHAT HAPPENED IN VEGAS
WORDS AND MUSIC: JOHN L. NIEMS COPYRIGHT 2017 – 2018 – NIEMSONGS PUB BMI all rights reserved
Go to: www.johnniems.com to see John’s releases...
From John’s CD "FULL DISCLOSURE"
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