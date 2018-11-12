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CNN, Whitaker, Nullification and Mainstream Media Propaganda: Good Morning Liberty 11-12-18
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7 views • November 12, 2018
Over the weekend, CNN reported that acting AG Matthew Whitaker told a crowd in Iowa a few years ago that he "believes" in nullification. The response has been a tidal wave of ignorance and near insanity. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin covers some of the general lies about the history of nullification. And, goes over one trick that some sneaky, partisan reporters use over and over.
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