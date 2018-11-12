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Alex Jones Sets New Course For Infowars
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8126 views • November 12, 2018
The Democrats appear to be committing voter fraud in order to win the midterms as additional ballots are being found and counted. Alex explains the “new path” Infowars must take to achieve victory over the globalist agenda.
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