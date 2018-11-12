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Acosta Accosts America's Intelligence
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932 views • November 12, 2018
Jim Acosta and the media horde think you are that stupid. That you can't see exactly what happened between Acosta and a White House staffer just doing her job as it was broadcast live and is readily available on CSPAN 29 minutes in at https://www.c-span.org/video/?454223-1/president-trump-calls-2018-midterm-elections-very-close-complete-victory . In fact, everyone on late night TV thinks you are stupid too.
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