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What are Stem Cells? How do they work?
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21 views • November 12, 2018
Stem Cells are parent cells capable of regeneration & differentiation into a range of specialized cells. Once injected, stem cells follow inflammatory signals from damaged tissues. They send out signalling proteins, cytokines and trophic factors to influence Repair Cells. They act via anti-inflammatory activity, immune modulating,and ability to stimulate regeneration. They can Treat Autoimmune Diseases, Chronic Degenerative Diseases and Articulations (Joints, ie knees, shoulders, etc)
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