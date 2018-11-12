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Shoulder Repair and Regeneration with Stem Cells
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11 views • November 12, 2018
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Shoulder Repair and Regeneration with Stem Cells
Now you can avoid painful shoulder surgery with mesenchymal stem cells. Stem cells can heal torn tendon, torn ligament and regenerate cartilage. We have treated patients with torn labrum and had them regain full range of motion within a month. We have had all kinds of shoulder injuries repaired with stem cells which helped the patient avoid shoulder surgery.
Shoulder Repair and Regeneration with Stem Cells
Now you can avoid painful shoulder surgery with mesenchymal stem cells. Stem cells can heal torn tendon, torn ligament and regenerate cartilage. We have treated patients with torn labrum and had them regain full range of motion within a month. We have had all kinds of shoulder injuries repaired with stem cells which helped the patient avoid shoulder surgery.
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