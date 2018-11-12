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Infowars News Blitz EP 289
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3 views • November 12, 2018
On this episode multiple people are shot in California bar shooting, leftists are organizing response events in 900 U.S. cities and a baby trafficking ring busted in a massive raid.
Update: I made a typo in my video & video title Sorry for the confusion.
Update: I made a typo in my video & video title Sorry for the confusion.
Keywords
newsalex jonesinfowarsantifadeep statepolice stategovernmentilluminatimueller investigationprison planettyrannymass shootingbigmartial lawalternative mediajeff sessionsblitzworld governancesouthern californiaborderline barcalifornia barsessions firedborderline bar and grill shootingcalifornia shooting deathscommon dreams (left this group)jeff sessions removedjeff sessions resignskill squads
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