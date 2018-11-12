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Abilio Acosta Ends Jim Acostas Career by John Ward, Part 2 of 2 (Highlights of CNNs Former White House Correspondent's Bizarre Behavior)
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50 views • November 12, 2018
"Abilio Acosta Ends Jim Acosta's Career” Part 2. A comedic piece narrated by John Ward, composed of videos documenting the banter between President Trump and Jim Acosta. The video demonstrates the bizarre, erratic and often rude behavior of CNNs correspondent. Historically documenting, through comedy, the shocking distortions, criminal methodology and outright deceptive practices of the MSM, its syndicated allies and willing audience as they pursue a campaign against a duly elected President.
Keywords
cnnfake newsvideoinfowarsliesliberalpaul joseph watsonjim acostaleftistusamsmthe leftassaultpresident donald j trumpunited states of americaliberal medialyingwhite house press briefingelbowdishonestdoctored videoabilio acosta ends jim acostas careeraccostaccostyajohn wardpress coreformer white house correspondentwhite house intern
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