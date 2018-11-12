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The Left's 3 Step Plan To Legalize This!
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139 views • November 12, 2018
Far left progressives have a 3 step plan to legalize one of the most abhorrent crimes being perpetuated on innocent young children in the United States, culminating in a piece of legislation to be introduced into the soon to be Democratic controlled House of Representatives in 2019 which will make this criminal act a thing of the past. Can they be stopped? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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