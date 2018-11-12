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Decide To Do No Harm To Others
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655 views • November 12, 2018
‘Do no harm to others’ means do no harm to self. When we send unserving thoughts and energy towards others, it affects the entire group of intertwined souls, including ourselves. Not surprisingly, research from the Association for Psychological Science confirms that soldiers who harm others in the line of duty are more likely to experience PTSD. We cannot harm without feeling the effects. Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/decide-to-do-no-harm-to-others
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