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Symbols and Their Powerful “Representations” by Rose Boghos of Energy Matters, LLC
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17 views • November 12, 2018
Though you may not be aware, life is guided by symbols and their powerful "representations." They arise from history, peers, social groups, pop culture, or even from your own family in the form of monograms or crests. Symbols affect the way you think or experience life, often operating in the subconscious, creating patterns that rule your life choices.
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/symbols-and-their-powerful-representations
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/symbols-and-their-powerful-representations
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