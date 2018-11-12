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Be Kind to Yourself
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121 views • November 12, 2018
Learning to be kind to yourself is one of the most rewarding things you can do to improve your experience of everyday life, love, and wellness. When you treat yourself with kindness, the universe may instantly become lighter and brighter.Additionally, taking the time to smell the roses and treat yourself well may serve as powerful medicine for your body and soul (Edberg, 2015).
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/be-kind-to-yourself-1
Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/be-kind-to-yourself-1
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