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Abilio Acosta Ends Jim Acostas Career by John Ward, Part 1 of 2 (Observe President Trump Intellectually Trounce White House Correspondent)
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33 views • November 12, 2018
Abilio Acosta Ends Jim Acosta's Career is a hysterical piece by John Ward. A well done compilation of video clips composed and narrated by John Ford in which you can actually observe as President Donald J Trump contains indignation while intellectually running circles around CNNs Former White House Correspondent, Jim Accostya
. The video references the historical incident which occurred during a White House Press Briefing in which Jim Acosta infamously struck a White House Intern.
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