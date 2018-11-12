© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chuck Holton to Weather Crowds of Protesters at NRA Annual Meetings
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • November 12, 2018
"Last year in Atlanta, [the protesters] staged a 'die-in,' which I understand they're planning to do again this year. To me, it's basically just a march for people who are too lazy to walk any place. It's kinda hard to blame them. It's hot in Dallas, so it's easier just to lay down." —Chuck Holton, veteran Army Ranger
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.