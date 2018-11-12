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The Democrat's Magic Midterm Ballots
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951 views • November 12, 2018
Manipulation. That's the name of the game. And it just wouldn't be a Midterm election like the one we are experiencing in 2018 without a smorgasbord of election fraud. Meanwhile, the media sounds the conspiracy theory alarm on anyone getting down to the blatant criminality harming our Republic.
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