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Macron Remakes Nationalism Into A Dirty Word
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290 views • November 12, 2018
Nationalism seemed a simple explanation for where most Americans stand against the creeping tide of globalism.
So it came as no surprise that French President Macron, mouthpiece of the globalists, chose to sour the commemoration of The Armistice Day centennial observance in Paris with propaganda. “Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism,”
So it came as no surprise that French President Macron, mouthpiece of the globalists, chose to sour the commemoration of The Armistice Day centennial observance in Paris with propaganda. “Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism,”
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