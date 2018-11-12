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LEVIN: SESSIONS RESIGNATION A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS??!!
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6 views • November 12, 2018
Main Stream Media is touting Jeff Sessions resignation as a
Constitutional crisis. Saying that acting AG Whitaker should
be confirmed and that the President has no authority to
appoint him. Making the comparison to "Broken Glass Moment"
when Hitler started taking over Jewish Business and rounding
them up.
C 2018 Westwood One.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
Constitutional crisis. Saying that acting AG Whitaker should
be confirmed and that the President has no authority to
appoint him. Making the comparison to "Broken Glass Moment"
when Hitler started taking over Jewish Business and rounding
them up.
C 2018 Westwood One.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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