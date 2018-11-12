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Strategic Relocation FULL DOCUMENTARY Joel Skousen Infowars
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140 views • November 12, 2018
Alex Jones, founder of alternative news networks Infowars and Prison Planet, presents a full-length documentary/presentation with Joel Skousen, author of Strategic Relocation, North American Guide to Safe Places and The Secure Home,
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