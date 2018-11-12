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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 11/11/18 INFOWARS
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130 views • November 12, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS SUNDAY TRANSMISSION:
November 11, 2018
WHOLE FAKE MEDIA COMES TOGETHER TO ATTEMPT TO DEFEND ACOSTA VIDEO
MEDIA DISMISSES FLORIDA ELECTION MISCONDUCT AS CONSERVATIVE CONSPIRACY THEORY
TRUMP "WATCHING FLORIDA CLOSELY"
EU POPULISTS IN FRANCE, HUNGARY & ITALY CONTINUE SURGE IN POLLS; LE PEN OVERTAKES MACRON
TRUMP STUNS LEFT WITH SUGGESTION OF 'NEW ELECTION" IN AZ
MACRON DECLARES WAR ON NATION STATES
Today's Guests:
Paul Joseph Watson
Roger Stone
November 11, 2018
WHOLE FAKE MEDIA COMES TOGETHER TO ATTEMPT TO DEFEND ACOSTA VIDEO
MEDIA DISMISSES FLORIDA ELECTION MISCONDUCT AS CONSERVATIVE CONSPIRACY THEORY
TRUMP "WATCHING FLORIDA CLOSELY"
EU POPULISTS IN FRANCE, HUNGARY & ITALY CONTINUE SURGE IN POLLS; LE PEN OVERTAKES MACRON
TRUMP STUNS LEFT WITH SUGGESTION OF 'NEW ELECTION" IN AZ
MACRON DECLARES WAR ON NATION STATES
Today's Guests:
Paul Joseph Watson
Roger Stone
Keywords
trumpfake newsalex jonesinfowarspaul joseph watsonantifamatt gaetzjim acostaroger stonearizonanewswarspelosisundayfraudpress secretarysarah sanderssoroscomplete showfreedom warriorprisonplanetbroward countystacey abramsgeorgiashroyertalking pointsdan crenshawmidtermred statepete davidsonbrian kempdoctored videomagic ballotsbrenda snipes11.11.1811/11/18andres gillumben williamserick allenfake votesmiami heraldsclcwh intern
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