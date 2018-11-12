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Saudi Turkey will Fight - An Interview with a Muslim Jinn Exposing the Illuminati and Dajjal (Anti-Christ)
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54 views • November 12, 2018
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Turkey and SA Fighting
Mutual Assured Destruction
Earthquake
Nawaz Sharif Dies
Tora Bora False Flag
Jerusalem 3rd Temple Build - Secret Temple Built in Sao Paulo in Brazil and now Messiah is the President?
Then Destroyed
India attacks Pakistan with False Flags Chemical Warfare and Land Infiltrations
Helped by ZionistIsrael and Amerika
Twitter: @ZurichTimes
Turkey and SA Fighting
Mutual Assured Destruction
Earthquake
Nawaz Sharif Dies
Tora Bora False Flag
Jerusalem 3rd Temple Build - Secret Temple Built in Sao Paulo in Brazil and now Messiah is the President?
Then Destroyed
India attacks Pakistan with False Flags Chemical Warfare and Land Infiltrations
Helped by ZionistIsrael and Amerika
Keywords
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